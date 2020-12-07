Aric Weber (1974-2020)

Aric Nathan Weber, age 46, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 5, 2020, in his home. Mr. Weber was a 1992 graduate of Edgerton High School and received his associate degree from Northwest State Community College.

He was employed by Allied Moulded in Bryan as a CNC machine programmer and had worked there for more than twenty-five years. Aric enjoyed his job, playing video games, and building model cars. He was a “Trekkie” at heart and loved the Star Trek and Star Wars movies and collecting memorabilia.

He also always wanted to learn to fly and become a pilot.

Aric Nathan Weber was born on August 15, 1974, the son of Wayne L. and Patricia E. (Ross) Weber. Survivors include his parents, Patricia (Jim) Zurbrugg, of Hamler, Ohio, and Wayne (Susan) Weber, of Convoy, Ohio; and one sister, Elaine Weber, of Pioneer, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wayne and Elaine Ross and Lowell and Ruth Weber.

A gathering for friends and family will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, from 3:00-6:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice.

