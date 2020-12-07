Ronnie Dilbone (1936-2020)

Ronnie E. Dilbone was born August 31, 1936, to Don and Juanita Dilbone in Delphos, Ohio. He had one brother, Jim Dilbone of Angola, Indiana.

Ron grew up in Van Wert, Ohio and played ball with the “Buck-Town Bandits”. In the summers he worked at Camp Nelson Dodd in Brinkhaven Ohio. While working at camp he was inspired to become a teacher. Ron graduated from Van Wert High School in 1955 having played football, basketball, and baseball for the Cougars.

He went on to graduate from Adrian College with a bachelor’s in education in 1959. He played football, basketball, and baseball for the Bulldogs. Ron was known as the smallest player on the football team, and the “hardest hitter”.

Ron did his student teaching at Archbold High School and was hired in the following year. He taught there his entire career of 36 years. It was there that he met and fell in love with the high school secretary, Delila Gautsche. They were married at the end of football season 1960 and recently celebrated their 60th year of marriage.

They have four children, 11 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Janet (Kevin Scoop) Miller of Archbold, Judy Horning of Archbold, Jon (Lisa) Dilbone of Albany Oregon, and Jill (Jon) Kovnesky of Archbold. Grandchildren – Jordan Granum, Taylor Richards, Paxson Miller, Katelyn Furlow, Olivia Hile, Rebekah Horning, Daniel Horning, Jessica Jensen, Stephanie Dilbone, Cody Kovnesky, and Paige Kovnesky.

Mr. D. started out teaching social studies and soon was moved to biology and physiology. He created the athletic training classes as well. Ron had many fun stories of a group of teachers – “The Purple Gang” as they were called: Mr. D. Mr. Clark, Mr. Walker, Mr. Bourquin, Mr. Arthur, Mr. Kingsbury, and Mr. Murbach. Mr. D. worked hard to constantly grow as a teacher and was on the cutting edge of technology in the classroom. His goal was to never stop learning. He took countless fieldtrips to Goll Woods to help his students appreciate God’s creation. School had been difficult for him and he was always there for his students, especially the ones that struggled.

Mr. D. was the first athletic trainer in Northwest Ohio and one of the first in the state of Ohio. He was Archbold’s trainer throughout his career. He was: assistant football coach 1959- retirement, with 1967-1969 as head coach.

He was the head baseball coach 1961-1966. In 1962 they were Archbold’s first team to Regionals. This team was Fulton County Tournament Champions, NWOAL Champions, Sectional Champions, and Archbold’s first District Champions. Mr. D. was the assistant girls’ basketball coach from 1985- 1987. All three years they were district champions. He also was the basketball scorekeeper for many years.

Ron was an avid fisherman. He taught himself to tie flies for fly fishing. He became a National Fly-Fishing Federation Fly Tying and Fly-Casting Instructor. After retiring from teaching he and Delila were able to travel, teaching at many fly-fishing conferences.

He taught in England with his friend Chris Helm. Ron and Lila loved to fish together in many places but the Manistique River was his favorite. Ron also fished with his friends Bob Botteron and Larry Bauer. In retirement Ron worked as an Ohio Department of Natural Resources guide for Goll Woods continuing to take many classes and groups through the trails identifying wild flowers, birds and trees of the Woods.

Ron considered himself a student of God’s creation and a fisher of men, and lived the “I am third” philosophy – God first, others second, and himself third.

Ron and Lila attended Central Mennonite Church for most of their lives, where he taught Sunday School classes, and youth mentoring. In the later years they attended Harbour Light Ministries.

Visitation is Tuesday December 8 from 3:00 – 7:00 PM and is open for those who wish to attend. If you have concerns, please contact family to make private arrangements ahead of time. Celebration of Life service will be Wednesday December 9 at 10:00 AM with burial to follow. Location: Parable Coaching and Counseling Resources building 825 State Route 66 South, Archbold Ohio 43502, across from Four County School, just north of the St Rt. 34 intersection. It will also be streamed on Facebook live on Ron’s page.

Memorials to Harbour Light Ministries. Arrangements by Short Funeral Home, Archbold.

