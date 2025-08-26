Arlan Beck (1961 – 2025)

(1980 Graduate Of Pettisville High School)

Arlan Dean Beck, age 63, of Archbold, went home to meet Jesus in the morning of August 25, 2025.

Arlan had been recently diagnosed with stage IV stomach cancer. He passed away in his home, facing the sun rise over the crop fields he lovingly tended for decades, surrounded by his wife and children, their voices lifted in song.

Arlan was born to Donald Dean Beck and Romaine Lou (Short) Beck on December 19, 1961. From an early age he had a passion for being outdoors and farming, which developed into a lifelong love for stewarding the land.

He was born in the middle of a tight-knit family, with an older sister Gloria and younger sister Mel. His childhood stories are full of laughter and time spent with family.

He had a large extended family on both sides and cherished his memories with his grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins – playing games, attending church events, and especially singing together. Music was a huge part of Arlan’s life and he enjoyed singing in church and in various quartets over the years.

After graduating from Pettisville High School in 1980, Arlan began working at Rupp Seed. After 7 years there, he shifted to a job at Style-Mark in Archbold for another 7 years. He then transitioned to stay at home with his kids until they were all in school.

He also started his own business, Beck Shire Stables, affectionately raising Shire draft horses. He enjoyed providing horse and carriage rides for weddings and through Archbold’s annual Festival of Lights for several years, but his favorite thing to do with his horses was historic farming.

In 1997, Arlan began working as a historic farmer at Sauder Village. All through these years of various jobs, Arlan pursued his love of farming part-time and after 15 years at Sauder Village, he was able to live out his lifelong dream of farming full-time.

In 2012, he purchased the farm he grew up on from his parents and rejoiced in being the next steward of the land that had been cultivated by his family for generations. He enjoyed farming both there and at his home property.

Arlan met the love of his life, Brenda Kay Rivera, when they were both attending Lockport Mennonite Church’s MYF. They were married at Lockport on December 12, 1987 and enjoyed raising their family and spending time together on their farm.

They welcomed four children: Sarah Marie in 1988, Christian Dean in 1990, Jennifer Ann in 1992, and Ruth Elizabeth in 1993. Arlan was a loving and devoted husband and father. He loved attending sporting events and activities and supported each of his children wholeheartedly in their endeavors.

He also delighted in his grandchildren and was intentionally present and actively involved in each of their lives. After his faith, his family was his highest priority and each member of his family knew they were loved, cherished, and valued by him.

Arlan lived his entire life as a steadfast and faithful follower of Jesus. He attended Lockport Mennonite Church as a child and he and Brenda were active members of West Clinton Mennonite Church since 1987.

Over the years he served as an MYF sponsor and Sunday School teacher for both youth and adults, as well as serving on the Leadership team for multiple terms. He also took great joy in leading congregational songs regularly and he and Brenda enjoyed opening their home for hosting meals and gatherings for their church community.

All who knew Arlan knew he was full of grace, humor, generosity, and wisdom and faithfully gave of his time and talents with a humble servant’s heart. His desire in everything he did was to point to Christ and he was unapologetic in his faith.

He enjoyed his life to the fullest, from large-scale travels to quiet moments on his front porch, and leaves behind a legacy that will be felt for generations.

Arlan is survived by his wife, Brenda, daughters Sarah (Justin) Weirich, Jennifer (Nicholas) Zenz, and Ruth Beck, son Christian (Taylor) Beck and his six grandchildren: Levi, Violet, and Oliver Weirich, Harper and Atticus Beck, and Ezra Zenz. He is also survived by parents Donald and Romaine Beck, and sisters Gloria Beck and Melodie (Jeffrey) Rupp as well as his in-laws, five nieces, and their families.

Visitation will be at West Clinton Mennonite Church on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 from 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be at West Clinton Mennonite Church on Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 4:00 pm.

Memorial donations can be made to West Clinton Mennonite Church, 18029 Co Rd C, Wauseon, OH 43567. www.ShortFuneralHome.com