Joyce Gibson (1954 – 2025)

(STNA At Hillside Country Living In Rural Bryan)

Joyce M. Gibson, 71, of Pioneer passed away on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at Hillsdale Hospital McGuire & MacRitchie Skilled Nursing Facility in Hillsdale, Michigan.

She was born on March 5, 1954 in Oak Hill, West Virginia to Earnest and Wanda (Brown) Treadway.

On August 12, 1972 she married James L. Gibson, and he preceded her in death in April 2022.

She was a STNA at Hillside Country Living in rural Bryan for 27 years. Joyce enjoyed spending time with her family, fishing and playing cards.

She is survived by her children, James Gibson, Jr. of Hudson, Michigan, Mark (Carol) Gibson of Frontier, Michigan, Heather (Jamie) Brown of Pioneer and Matthew (Amy) Gibson of Grand Lake, Colorado; nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren; siblings Margaret Hudson, Jack (Dreama) Treadway and Ella (Mike) Legg, all of West Virginia; several nieces and nephews and special daughter-in-law Tammy.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, husband and five siblings.

A time to receive friends will be on Friday, August 29th from 2-4pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. Services will follow at 4pm at the funeral home with Pastor Charles Hardy, Jr. to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to the McGuire Unit at Hillsdale Hospital. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.