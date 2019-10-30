Arlean Jackman (1944-2019)

Arlean J. Jackman, age 75, of Cecil, Ohio, passed away at 1:10 P.M. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Community Health and Wellness Centers in Bryan, Ohio, where she was a patient.

Mrs. Jackman attended Ravenscroft Beauty School and worked as a beautician. She also worked a number of years at Bryan Custom Plastics.

Arlean J. Jackman was born on January 23, 1944, in Bryan, the daughter of Ford and Mary (Miller) Jones. Survivors include her three sons, Randy Rudolph and Rodney (Desiree) Jackman, both of Paulding, Ohio, and Richard (Simona) Jackman, of Defiance, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Richard Jones; and a sister, Shirley Quillen.

In keeping with Arlean’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services and private interment will take place in Brown Cemetery near Bryan.

Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with arrangements.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.