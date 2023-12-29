Arlene Goshia (1930 – 2023)

(Active Member Of Trinity Lutheran Church)

Arlene L. Goshia, age 93, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, December 23, 2023, on what would have been her 72nd anniversary, at Hillside Country Living.

Arlene worked as a Medical Technician prior to becoming the owner and operator of Orchard Hill’s Flowers from 1956 to 1994.

She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church and sang in the choir for many years, the Women’s group where she served as Conference and District officer positions.

Arlene was also active as a Girl Scout Leader for many years and took a Troop of 27 girls to Europe in 1975. She co-chaired the Ronald McDonald House Drive in Toledo.

She was also a former member of Beta Sigma Phi, the Bryan Professional Women, and Orchard Hills Country Club.

Arlene was born on July 4, 1930 in Sherwood, Ohio, the daughter of Johannes C. and Luella M. (Freytag) Behnfeldt. She graduated from Sherwood High School in 1948 and attended Capital University where she graduated in 1952 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology and minored in German and Chemistry.

She married John “Jack” H. Goshia in Sherwood, Ohio on December 23, 1951, and he preceded her in death on March 4, 2015.

Arlene is also survived by one son, John C. “Cort” (Reva) Goshia, of Bryan; one daughter, Kim (Sam) Swisher, of Bryan; one granddaughter, Leslie Goshia and her husband, Jake Wright; two grandsons, Jeremy (Amber) Donnell and Zach Swisher; three great-grandchildren, Evelyn Swisher and Kalyn and Elaina Donnell and sister-in-law, Ruth Behnfeldt.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; a son, James Q. Goshia and her brother, Marvin Behnfeldt.

Visitation for Arlene L. Goshia will be held on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at the Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 509 Center Street, Bryan, Ohio, with Pastor Mary Beth Smith-Gunn officiating. Burial will follow at Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan.

The family requests memorial donations be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, Ronald McDonald House or Community Health Professionals Hospice.

