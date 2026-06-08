Kay E. “Katie” Whetro (1945 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

Kay E. “Katie” Whetro, age 81, of Pioneer, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at CHP Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio.

Kay retired from Walmart as a sales associate with 14 years of service. Previously, she worked as a telephone operator, secretary at Hutch’s Towing and as a beautician.

Family was the most important thing to Katie. She put so much love into everything she did for her family and made every conversation at the table seem like the most important thing to her.

She loved cooking and baking, especially her homemade cookies. Her favorite flowers were irises. She would text her family every day to check in or pass along weather reports.

Kay was born on April 17, 1945, in Hudson, Mich., the daughter of Norman and Barbara (Jackson) Rickard. She married Dennis D. Whetro on Feb. 28, 1965, in Kunkle, Ohio, and he survives.

Along with her husband, Katie is survived by her daughters, Theresa Whetro, of Toledo and Brenda (David Spooner) Whetro, of Dundee, Mich.; sisters, Sherrell Kimpel, of Bryan and Phyllis Rickard, of Adrian, Mich.; and nephews, Stephen (Janet Murray) Kimpel, of Hilliard, Ohio and Scott Kimpel, of St. Pete Beach, Fla. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, V. Edward Kimpel.

Visitation for Kay will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2026, from 10 a.m.-noon at Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio, with funeral services beginning at noon. Burial will follow at Floral Grove, Pioneer, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to CHP Home Health Care & Hospice. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.