Marietta Mae Irvin (1952 – 2026)

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Marietta Mae Irvin, age 74, a longtime resident of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Fort Wayne Regional Medical Center in Indiana on May 23, 2026.

She was born March 23, 1952 in Monmouth, Ill.

She was a very strong and loving mother, wife, grandma, sister, aunt and daughter. She was our hero and our world.

She so dearly loved her kids, grandkids and her dog, Mike.

She loved to talk and make friends anywhere she went, a very kind-hearted soul.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Voyel Bates; second husband, David Irvin; and grandson, Billy Farley Jr.

She leaves behind two daughters, Mary Bates Robinson and Jennifer Richards; two sons-in-law, Uriah Richards and Christopher Spanbauer; and ten grandchildren, Bruce Heater Jr., Marietta Rausch, Gary Robinson, Damion Robinson, Sierra Robinson, Summer York, Arianna Farley, Brooklyn Farley, Cameron Richards and Mason Richards.

We will always love and miss you, mama. Forever in our hearts and never forgotten.