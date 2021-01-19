Arlene Switzer (1929-2021)

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

KALIDA – On Monday, January 18, 2021, at 5:15 p.m., Arlene Switzer, 91, of Kalida, formerly of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, joined her Lord & Savior in Heaven at The Meadows of Kalida.

Arlene was born on August 14, 1929, to the late Ralph & Zora (Mann) Switzer in Fairfield Twp – Lenawee County, Michigan.

Arlene is survived by her sisters: June (Switzer) Stevens of Van Wert and Barbara (Switzer) Calvelage of Ft Jennings; a niece, Randy May (Mike) Sattler, and a nephew, Walter (Sue) Stevens; great nieces and nephews: Jennifer (Brian) Hartogh, Jacob (Amanda) Sattler, Kyle Stevens, Kelly (Leroy) Belin, Travis (Beth) White and Crystal (Rich) Curry.

She is preceded in death by a brother-in-law: Elmer Calvelage; and a great nephew: Robert Sattler.

Arlene retired from General Electric Co. in Ft Wayne, Indiana after 25 years of service. She loved to travel. She was a member of the Elex Women’s Club of GE and then joined the Pen-El Chapter. She was very special to her friends and family.

Following the COVID-19 guidelines the family will receive friends, Friday, January 22, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township. Burial will follow in Pettisville Cemetery, Pettisville, Ohio.

Memorials may be made to Putnam County Home, Health & Hospice. Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.