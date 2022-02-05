Armando Losoya, Sr. (1942-2022)

Facebook

Armando Losoya, Sr., age 80, of Delta passed away Friday, February 4, 2022 in his home. Armando was born in Robstown, Texas on January 4, 1942 to the late Severiano, Sr. and Juanita (Quiroga) Losoya.

He married Helen Montano on August 17, 1963 and together they raised three children, Regina, Armando, Jr., and Juanita.

A US Air Force Veteran, Armando proudly served his country from 1960 to 1968. Armando was a Lieutenant for the Toledo Correctional Institution, State of Ohio, serving for 27 years before retiring.

Armando loved to grill and hold family cookouts. In his younger years he and his wife, Helen, loved to travel. But the most important thing in Armando’s life was his family.

He especially loved his grandchildren and enjoyed every minute he could with them. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 58 years, Helen; children, Regina (Jeffrey) Sizemore; Armando (Wendy) Losoya, Jr.; Juanita (Mike) Wilson; 12 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sister, Elvira O’Conner; brothers, Severiano Losoya, Jr. and Dennis Betancourt.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Rene Losoya and Richard Betancourt; sisters, Olga Lopez and Gloria Ray.

In keeping with family wishes, there will be no visitation and services will be private for the family.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN., 38105.

Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy 109, Delta.