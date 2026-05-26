Larry W. Stilwill  (1947 – 2026)

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Larry W. Stilwill, age 79, of Liberty Center, passed away peacefully with his family by his side late Sunday night, May 24, 2026, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. He was born in Delta, Ohio on Jan. 14, 1947 to the late Wayne Pershing Stilwill and Delora Eva (Christie) Stilwill. Larry graduated from Liberty Center High School in 1966.

On Oct. 25, 1968, he married the love of his life, Carolyn S. Bowles, and together they were blessed with 57 wonderful years of marriage and their daughter, Kristi. Before retiring, Larry dedicated 21 years of service to Sauder Woodworking in Archbold. A faithful and active member of Shiloh Church, Larry generously volunteered his time helping with sports camp and the church’s annual craft show, where he was well known for serving as both Santa and the DJ.

Larry was an avid Corvette enthusiast and especially cherished his 1960 Corvette. He and his brother-in-law proudly participated in the world’s largest Corvette parade. He also enjoyed Wheel Horse tractors and was a devoted supporter of Liberty Center football, attending as many games as possible to cheer on the Tigers with his daughter Kristi. Most importantly, Larry treasured the time he spent with his family and his beloved feline companions. His kind heart, gentle spirit and dedication to those he loved will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Carolyn Stilwill of Liberty Center; daughter, Kristi (Don) Limpach of Liberty Center; sister, Phyllis Bleschke of Liberty Center; along with many loving nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Eugene and Roger Stilwill.

Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 28, Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta. Funeral services honoring Larry’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2026, at Shiloh Church, 2100 County Road 5, Delta, Ohio 43515, with Pastor Eric Kabwata officiating. A meal and fellowship in the life center will follow the service. Interment will precede the funeral service at 9 a.m. Friday at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Grand Rapids, Ohio.

Memorials to Shiloh Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio are appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.