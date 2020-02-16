Arthur “Art” Merschdorf (1930-2020)

Arthur W. “Art” Merschdorf, 90 years, of Bryan, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance. Art was born January 9, 1930, in Mansfield, Ohio, the son of the late Michael and Anna Merschdorf.

He was a 1948 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. Art was an Army Veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. He married Shirley Rizer on July 28, 1957, in Mansfield, and she preceded him in death on November 2, 1994.

Art was employed by the Ohio Art Company as a Supervisor in the Tool Room for 16 years. Prior to this, Art worked for Fisher Body Shop, Roper Lawn Products, Westinghouse and was a runner for Bryan Auto Depot, finally retiring in 2000.

Art was a life member of the Bryan American Legion Post 284, Bryan Moose Lodge #1064, Mansfield Masonic Lodge 35 F & AM, Venus Lodge 152 and the Baku Grotto. Art was a 32-degree Mason, Valley of Canton. Art enjoyed sitting out in the sun, enjoying the view of the “lake” in his backyard.

He enjoyed bowling, tennis and playing on the computer. He treasured the time he spent with his family, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Art is survived by four children, Jim Merschdorf of Austin, Texas, David Merschdorf of Bryan, Sally (Jeff) Kutalek of Austin, Texas and Gary (Amy) Merschdorf of Bryan; three grandchildren, Natasha Merschdorf, Miranda Merschdorf and Zakaree Merschdorf; five great-grandchildren, Bentley Roehrig, Raegan Roehrig, Savannah Woods, Scarlett Woods and Kolbie Carlin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Shirley; three brothers, LG, Martin and Pete Merschdorf.

Visitation for Arthur W. “Art Merschdorf will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home -Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan where funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Dr. Dan VanArsdalen officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites accorded by the Bryan American Legion Post 284 and the Bryan VFW Post 2489.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Bryan American Legion Post 284.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com