Ernest Rau (1939-2020)

Ernest Alan Rau, age 80, of Bryan, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance.

Alan was an iron worker for Local 55 in Toledo. He was a member of the Bryan Moose Lodge and was a huge fan of Elvis Presley. Alan served in the US Army from 1960-1963 and was stationed in Germany.

Ernest Alan Rau was born on October 27, 1939 in Defiance, Ohio, the son of Ernest and Irene (Bostater) Rau. He was a graduate of Defiance High School. He married Marilyn J. Jones in Bryan on October 21, 1967 and she survives.

Alan is also survived by his daughter, Christina Rau, of Bryan; son, Randy Rau, of San Francisco, California; grandchildren, Caitlin Whitman, Sydni White, Cooper White, Pauline Rau and Elliott Rau; great grandchildren, Addileigh, Karsyn, Eastyn and Marguerite; his brother, Lyle Rau, of Sarasota, Florida and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to the Community Health Professionals Hospice, Cancer Assistance for Williams County or the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.