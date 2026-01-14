Arthur Barner, Jr. (1953 – 2026)

(Worked At All Spray In Swanton)

Arthur J. Barner, Jr., affectionately known as Butch, age 72, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, January 12, 2026, in his home, surrounded by his beloved wife and family.

Born on December 13, 1953, in Toledo, Ohio to Arthur Sr. and Clara (Carrie) (Cumberledge) Barner, Butch was a man who dedicated his life to his family.

A 1971 graduate of Whitmer High School, Butch married Caryl Gibbons on April 1, 1974. He started his career as a machinist for the Detroit and Toledo Shore Line Railroad, where he worked for several years. He later transitioned to a role in sales and service at All Spray in Swanton.

His love for classic cars began at the young age of 14, when he started restoring cars, a hobby that became a lifelong passion. He went from one car project to the other.

He cherished the moments spent attending car shows and swap meets alongside his good friend Rich Shufelt and took pride in being a member of the Buick Car Club.

He was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for his family. Always only a phone call away. One thing he loved to do was just get in the car with his wife and drive to nowhere.

They loved just getting in the car and getting on a random road and driving and exploring, recently all the way around the country. In the warmer months you would find him at the lake riding on the jet ski, playing games, and spending time with his family.

Above all, Butch’s greatest pride and joy came from being a grandpa. His warmth and affection were evident in his relationships with his grandchildren: Blake and Audrey Szalapski, Nacole and Jaydon Barner, and Corey and James Becker. Each moment spent with them was cherished, and they brought an immense sense of fulfillment to his life.

He never missed any of his grandchildren’s events. He has a collection of spirit wear from Swanton, Liberty Center, and Wauseon. His retirement years were spent as a part time “stay at home grandpa”. He was always running around picking someone up or taking someone somewhere and watching someone after school.

Butch’s legacy will live on through his loving wife of 51 years, Caryl, and their children: Chuck Barner, David (Kate Johnson) Barner and Rhonda (Don) Szalapski. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Sr. and Clara (Carrie) Barner, and his sister, Lauwana Barner.

A memorial service will be held at his home on Sunday January 18th from 1:00 – 5:00 pm at 117 Lincoln Avenue, Swanton OH. Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631).