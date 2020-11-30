ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Cayden Jacoby (Pettisville)

The male Athlete of the Week is Pettisville basketball player Cayden Jacoby. In season opening wins last week over Hilltop and Delta, Jacoby had 33 points, 13 rebounds against Hilltop and then 17 points, 13 rebounds in their win over Delta.
