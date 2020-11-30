Ray Couts (1948-2020)

Ray F. Couts, age 72, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away November 27, 2020 at Swanton Valley Healthcare Center. He was a truck driver.

Ray was born on January 4, 1948 in Wauseon to the late Bayard and Ethel (Talmadge) Couts. On October 17, 1972, he married Jill Couts, and she survives. Ray loved being outside and bird watching, especially watching humming birds.

Surviving Ray is his wife, Jill; son, Bill (Amy) Couts; son, Brandon Couts; daughter, April (Phil) Nygren; and grandchildren Courtney, Brooklyn, Caiden, Karma, Kingstone, and Riley. He is also survived by his brother, Jospeh; sister, Helen; and sister, Velmetta.

Ray is preceded in death by his son, Brian Couts; brothers, Robert, Richard, and Harold; sister, Judy; half-brother, Carl Rumpf; and half-sister, Irene Hill.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services will take place at a later date.