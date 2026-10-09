Attempted Murder, Strangulation Charges Top 14 Defiance County Indictments

Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney, Morris J. Murray, has released the following information regarding recent Indictments returned by a Defiance County Grand Jury on October 7, 2026:

Among those Indicted was 47-year-old Wesley C. Brown, of Defiance, for the Attempted Murder and Strangulation and Domestic Violence involving a family or household member at a residence on Dohoney Road, in Defiance. Brown was also indicted for multiple counts of Endangering Children.

Wesley C. Brown, age 47, 14556 Dohoney Rd., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Attempted Murder, a Felony of the First Degree, One Count of Strangulation and One Count of Domestic Violence, each a Felony of the Fourth Degree, and Six Counts of Endangering Children, each a Misdemeanor of the First Degree. Authorities allege that on September 22, 2026, at a residence on Dohoney Rd., in Defiance, Brown attempted to cause the death of another and caused or created a substantial risk of physical harm to a family or household member by means of strangulation or suffocation. Authorities further allege that Brown also caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and he has a prior Domestic Violence conviction. Authorities allege that while committing the above offenses, Brown also created a substantial risk to the health and safety of six children at the residence.

Other Indictments Included:

Jeremiah H. McKinney, age 20, 936 Cherry St., Toledo, a former Defiance College student was indicted for an incident occurring on the College Campus for Two Counts of Abduction, each a Felony of the Third Degree, and One Count of Assault, a Misdemeanor of the First Degree. Authorities allege that on or about September 19, 2026, McKinney, forcefully, restrained a female companion placing her in fear, subsequently by force he removed to a different location. During the incident McKinney also caused or attempted to cause physical harm to the victim.

Andrew D. Bender, age 27, 48 Hickory St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Strangulation, a Felony of the Fourth Degree, as well as Four Counts of Domestic Violence, each a Misdemeanor of the First Degree. Authorities allege that on or about December 1, 2025, January 29, 2026, February 12, 2026, and April 23, 2026, in Defiance, Bender caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, in Defiance. Authorities further allege that during the incident on January 29, 2026, Bender also caused or created a substantial risk of physical harm to the victim by means of strangulation or suffocation.

Logan R. Hasch, age 27, 15481 Hickory Rd., Sherwood, was indicted for One Count of Strangulation and Two Counts of Domestic Violence, each a Felony of the Fourth Degree, as well as One Count of Endangering Children, a Felony of the Third Degree. Authorities allege that on or about June 20-22, 2026, at his residence on Hickory Rd., in Sherwood, Hasch caused or created a substantial risk of physical harm to a family or household member by means of strangulation or suffocation. Authorities further allege that Hasch also caused or attempted to cause physical harm to two family or household members, and he has a prior Domestic Violence conviction. Authorities also allege that Hasch administered corporal punishment or another excessive physical disciplinary measure to a child which created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to said child.

Ashley Silone, age 35, 208 ½ E. Main St., Cridersville, was indicted for One Count of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance Bond, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on September 28, 2026, Silone failed to appear at the Defiance County Common Pleas Court for a pre-trial hearing, in connection with the commission of a felony, after having been released on a personal recognizance bond.

Tammy E. Black, age 53, 1533 Terrawenda Dr., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on September 7, 2026, during a traffic stop on Clinton St., in Defiance, Black was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

Jennifer Wilkinson, age 35, 5430 Old Maumee Rd. Lot 17, Fort Wayne, Indiana, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on July 27, 2026, during a traffic stop on W. Second St., in Defiance, Wilkinson was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

Candida L. Wright, age 45, 34 Beech St., Springfield, MA, was indicted for One Count of Vehicular Assault, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on February 20, 2026, while recklessly operating a semi-truck on US 24 at N. Clinton St., in Defiance, Wright caused a crash which resulted in serious physical harm to another.

Justin J. Maldonado, age 32, 2250 Royal Oak Ave., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Trafficking in Cocaine and One Count of Possession of Cocaine, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on September 16, 2026, on N. Clinton St., in Defiance, Maldonado was arrested on a warrant and found in possession of Cocaine, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that said Cocaine was intended for sale or resale.

Jackie D. Sindel, age 52, 300 W. Maple St., Sherwood, was indicted for One Count of Failure to Provide Notice of Change in Vehicle Information or Identifiers, a Felony of the First Degree. Authorities allege that from August 1, 2026, through September 25, 2026, Sindel, a registered sex offender, failed to notify the sheriff’s office of his change in vehicle information, as required, and Sindel is a registered sex offender who was convicted of Rape in 1994 and Attempted Rape in 2012.

Misty D. Rathburn, age 41, 3633 State Road 1, Butler, Indiana, was indicted for Two Counts of Intimidation, and One Count of Retaliation, each a Felony of the Third Degree. Authorities allege that on September 21, 2026, Rathburn threatened employees of the Defiance Juvenile Court, in an attempt to influence, intimidate or hinder said employees. Authorities further allege that Rathburn also threatened harm to a public servant of the Defiance Juvenile Court who is involved in a criminal action or proceeding.

Melanie J. Hedger, age 44, 13797 State Route 18, Sherwood, was indicted for One Count of Assault, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on September 26, 2026, on Behnfeldt Rd., in Sherwood, Hedger caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a Defiance County Sheriff’s Deputy who was responding to a complaint at her location.

Randy M. Beam, age 60, 645 5th St., Ft. Wayne, Indiana, was indicted for Two Counts of Improperly Discharging a Firearm at or into a Habitation, each a Felony of the Second Degree, as well as One Count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, a Felony of the Third Degree. Authorities allege that on September 17, 2026, Beam discharged a firearm at or into an occupied structure on W. Maple St., in Sherwood, and he is also prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction for an offense of violence.

Travis R. Urbina, age 44, 1024 Charles St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Menacing by Stalking, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on or about July 16, 2026, through September 28, 2026, in Defiance, Urbina engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused mental distress to another and caused the victim to believe that he would cause them or their family physical harm. Authorities also allege that Urbina trespassed on the land or premises where the victim lives or works.

Arraignments are scheduled for Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 9 a.m.

An indictment is merely a formal charge and is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.