Fulton County Senior Center Plans Free Veterans Breakfast Nov. 6

WAUSEON — The Fulton County Senior Center will celebrate veterans with its annual veterans breakfast at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, and all Fulton County seniors age 60 and over are invited to make a reservation.

The breakfast is free for veterans and spouses. The suggested donation is $3 for Fulton County residents age 60 and over and $5 for all others.

The program will include remarks by Ron Ammons, an Ohio historian, about his father, who served in World War II, and selections by the Senior Center Choir. Members of Wauseon school’s National Junior Honor Society will serve seniors at their seats.

The menu is a cheese omelet, sausage link, hash browns, fresh fruit and pastries.

The breakfast will be held at the Fulton County Senior Center, 695 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon. Seating is limited. The last day to make reservations is Wednesday, Oct. 28. Call 419-337-9299 to reserve a spot.

Guests are asked to wear red, white and/or blue, and veterans are asked to wear their hats.

The Archbold and Swanton Senior Center sites will be closed Friday, Nov. 6, for the breakfast.

The center will add to its digital slideshow of veterans’ photos from previous years. Anyone who wants to add a photo of themselves or a veteran in uniform can email the photo to kschroeder@fultoncountyoh.com and include name, branch and years served.

— Press Release

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