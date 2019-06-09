Aubrey Asher (1938-2019)

Aubrey Gene Asher, age 80, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 8:24 P.M. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Parkview Hospital, Randalia, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after an extended illness.

Mr. Asher was a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He enjoyed farming, breeding Arabian horses, playing golf and was a well-known thespian, participating in theatre groups in California, Florida, and most recently with the Williams County Community Theatre. Gene was an avid Indiana University basketball fan.

Aubrey Gene Asher was born on September 15, 1938, in Harlan County, Kentucky, the son of Richard W. and Edith M. (Morgan) Asher. He married Marylyn K. Ladair on March 16, 1977, in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters, Sandy (William) Panella and June Mederios, both of Turlock, California, and Christine (Starr) Stephens, of Chowchilla, California; and five grandchildren, Amanda, Audrey, Kara, Sarah and Clara. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Dill Matt Asher.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 3:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Services will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at Life Changing Church in Edgerton with Pastor Byron Adams officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Toledo ALS Foundation. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

