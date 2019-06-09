Aundrea Cummins (1973-2019)

Aundrea R. Cummins, age 46, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in an auto accident.

Aundrea was a 1992 graduate of Bryan High School and received her RN degree from Northwest State Community College. She received her BSN from Aspen University and was currently finishing her clinical work for her degree as a Nurse Practitioner from Spring Arbor University. Having spent nearly thirty years in healthcare, she was passionate about caring for people.

She was currently employed by Henry County Hospital and had previously worked as nursing supervisor for the Henry County school nurses. Throughout the years she had worked at several healthcare facilities in the area with a passion for the highest degree of care and compassion she could possibly give. She was also was an enthusiastic volunteer in the community with various organizations. Aundrea enjoyed baking, especially creating specialty cakes for all occasions, and also making floral arrangements for friends and relatives for special events.

Aundrea was born on January 25, 1973, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Donald D. and Debra K. (Stockford) Carey. She married Christopher C. Cummins on August 16, 2004, in Stowe, Vermont, and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are one son, Kaden Cummins, of Montpelier; her father, Donald (Kay) Carey, of Campbellsville, Kentucky; mother, Debbie (John) Weatherford, of Hot Springs, Arkansas; her brother, Don (Andrea) Carey, of Sylvania, Ohio, father and mother-in-law, LaMar and Margie Cummins, of Bryan, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Annaliese Makinna Cummins, who passed away on December 13, 2017.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 2:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Pastor Mark Holbrook officiating.

In lieu of flowers, chimes and stones, contributions are requested to the family for placement of her memorial.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.