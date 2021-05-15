Auditions Slated For FCF Summer Musical, “Cinderella”

The magic and music of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” is coming to Northwest Ohio this summer, and area actors, singers and dancers can audition for this charming musical on Friday, May 21, from 6:00-9:00 P.M., and Saturday, May 22, from 10:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. Auditions will be held at the Arts and Education Center at 325 W. High St. in downtown Bryan.

The musical is Fountain City Festival’s 20th summer production, and will be presented July 29, 30, 31, and August 1 at the Arts & Ed Center.

“Cinderella” is an updated retelling of the favorite fairy tale with songs by the legendary team of Rodgers and Hammerstein and a story line designed for modern audiences.

Cinderella challenges the Prince to listen to his people; the misguided Prince is being groomed to be king; his Lord Chancellor is a devious, dishonest advisor; and the town’s crazy bag lady is a fairy godmother in disguise.

Rounding out the cast are the selfish stepmother and two step-daughters, a revolutionary peasant who helps in a soup kitchen; as well as footman and coachman, knights, serfs, townspeople, lords and ladies of the court.

A Tony Award winning show in 2013, the musical includes extravagant costumes, a masked ball, a royal wedding, and—of course—glass slippers.

Auditions are open to adults and to students who will be in high school this fall. Audition packets are available at Fountain City Festival’s web site, fcflive.com. Included is vocal music as well as a link to choreography for the audition.

Those auditioning should complete and bring the audition profile and photo release form included in the packet.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” is being directed by Denver Henderson; questions may be sent to him at denver@mywcpl.org.