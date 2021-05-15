BDF’s May Alive After Five Celebrates Pets!

May is National Pet Month, and the Alive After 5 team is inviting all to come out Thursday, May 20, from 5 pm to 8 pm to celebrate!

Created by the Bryan Development Foundation in 2019, Alive After 5 participating businesses and organizations stay open late to provide an opportunity for the public to see all of the great things these hometown entities have to offer, along with specials, refreshments, live music, contests, and much more.

This family and pet friendly event will include a pet parade and a pet trivia contest. Parade registration will take place at the Bryan Chamber of Commerce located at 138 South Lynn Street starting at 5 pm, and the parade begins at 6 pm.

The parade registration fee of $5 will benefit the Williams County Humane Society.

Test your pet knowledge with a pet trivia contest. Forms to participate will also be at the Bryan Chamber.

Prizes will be awarded for the trivia contest and in four categories of parade participants: Best dressed pet, cutest pet, owner and pet look alike, and most exotic pet.

Please be sure any pet you bring is up to date on all vaccinations and is well socialized and nonaggressive.

Alive After 5 sponsors include Premier Bank, Spangler Candy Company, Amerimade Realty, Bard Manufacturing, Coldwell Banker, State Bank, Andres, O’Neil & Lowe, LS Wealth Management, Fireovid Financial Group and the Bryan Development Foundation.

The Alive After 5 planning team includes Cheryl Andres, Mary Leatherman, Mary Lozowski, Ann Spangler, Misty King, and Teresa and Kevin Maynard.

Check the Bryan Development Foundation and the Alive After 5 Facebook pages for additional details on this and further events.