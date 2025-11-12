Audrey Davis (1927 – 2025)

(Member Of St. Mary Catholic Church)

Audrey Mae Davis, age 98, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Audrey was employed as a secretary for the Ohio Art Company, Bryan, Ohio for many years. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Edgerton, Ohio before moving to Angola. She enjoyed golfing with her son and helping her siblings.

Audrey was born on May 1, 1927, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Rudolph and Rose (Walsh) Davis. She married Raymond Davis on September 27, 1946, and he preceded her in death on September 26, 1990.

Audrey is survived by her son, Larry (Deb) Davis of Angola, Indiana; 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Along with her husband she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Davis, grandson, Harris Davison; brothers, Tom, Dewayne, Denver and Marty Davis; sisters, Kathleen Goebel and Imogene Stark and her parents.

Private graveside services for Audrey Mae Davis will be held at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton, Ohio where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the St. Mary’s Catholic School.