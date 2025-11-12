Rev. Fred “Buck” Brandon, Jr. (1934 – 2025)

(1952 Graduate Of Stryker High School)

Rev. Fred “Buck” Brandon, Jr., age 90, of Bryan, Ohio, peacefully passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance.

Fred was born on December 20, 1934, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of the late Fred and Vesta Birdina “Birdie” (Andrews) Brandon, Sr.

He was a 1952 graduate of Stryker High School. On January 3, 1954, he married Carolyn Mae Corwin, and together they shared 59 years of marriage until Carolyn’s passing on February 13, 2013.

Fred was the owner and operator of Brandon’s Service Center, where his honesty and kindness touched many in the community.

Yet, his heart was always tuned to God’s calling. Answering that call, he earned his and Master of Divinity degree from Ashland Theological Seminary in Ashland, Ohio, preparing for a lifetime of ministry. During seminary he was known as Pastor Goodwrench and kept the other seminary students’ cars running.

He served faithfully as pastor of First Brethren Church in Peru, Indiana (1985–1987), and later at North Georgetown First Brethren Church in North Georgetown, Ohio (1990–2000). In every congregation, Fred was known for his gentle spirit, his genuine compassion, and his steadfast commitment to sharing the love of Christ.

Even in retirement, his servant’s heart continued to shine as he worked as a service writer at Rich Ford and as a funeral attendant at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home (2006–2018). Fred was a devoted member of Bryan First Brethren Church and most recently attended Ney Church of God.

Fred was a member of the Bryan Lions Club, where he was very active. Outside of ministry, Fred was an avid cyclist who found joy and fellowship on the road with the Saturday Morning Bike Club. One of his proudest accomplishments was riding in Bike to the Bay to honor his late wife, Carolyn.

At the age of 83, he completed the 150-mile, two-day ride—an inspiring testament to his perseverance and love. Fred’s hands were rarely still; he loved tinkering with automobiles and took special pride in his 1931 Model A.

But above all, Fred’s greatest joy came from his faith and family. He will be remembered for his unwavering devotion to God, his gentle humility, and his servant’s heart.

Surviving are his three children, Jeff (Mary) Brandon of Bryan, Ohio, Cathy (Jon) Reich of Huntington, Indiana, and Julie (Thomas) Cull of Bryan, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Lindsay (Ryan) Smith, Michelle (Andrew) Waggoner, Matthew (Suzanne) Reich, Emily (Michael) Cooley, Stephen (Danyelle) Reich, Jeremiah Perdue, and Rebekah Eckhardt; 11 great-grandchildren, Liliana Smith, Ansel Waggoner, Kayla Reich, Cameron Reich, Lucia Reich, Ezra Cooley, Lorelai Cooley, Haleyanne Perdue, Abigail Eckhardt, Owen Eckhardt, and Alexander Eckhardt, and his companion, Paula Hancock.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Carolyn Brandon; three sisters, Beverly Rupp, Betty Chappuis, and Jeanne Bergman; brother, Donald Brandon.

A graveside service for Fred will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan. Visitation will follow from 10:00-12:00 noon on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at Ney Church of God, 03413 OH-15, Ney, Ohio. A memorial service celebrating Fred’s life will begin at 12:00 noon in the church with Pastors Kevin King and Gary Diehl officiating. Services are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

Memorial contributions may be directed to North Georgetown First Brethren Church or Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center.

Condolences and fond memories can be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com