Audrey Smith (1927 – 2023)

Audrey Irene (Olmstead) Smith, age 96, passed away on December 19, 2023 at the CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice.

Audrey was born on September 13, 1927, to Carl and Nina (Bell) Olmstead, in Chesterfield Township, Fulton County. Audrey was a Wauseon High School Graduate in 1945.

On February 15, 1953, she married Donald Smith at Beulah E.U.B Church in Winameg, Ohio. They were blessed with their son, Dean, on May 24, 1955. She worked at Gert and Bud’s Restaurant and Hitt Inc. for 47 years and 9 months, when she retired on September 10, 2004.

She loved her family, farming alongside Don, camping, traveling, and winters in Florida. She was a faithful member of St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold, where she enjoyed crocheting hundreds of scarves to be passed out to those in need.

Audrey is survived by her son, Dean (Lisa) Smith of Ridgeville Corners; grandson, Ryan (Chelsi) Smith; granddaughter, Rebecca Smith; and siblings, Paulene Johnston, Carl (Jane) Olmstead, Elizabeth Neuenschwander, Twila Helberg, and sister-in-law, Marjorie Olmstead.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents; sisters, Arlene Onweller, Katherine Olmstead, Phyllis Onweller; brother, Kenneth Olmstead; and brother-in-laws, Loren Onweller, James Onweller, Wayne Johnston, and Larry Helberg.

Visitation for Audrey will take place on Friday, December 22, 2023 at the St. John Christian Church Chapel in Archbold from 10am to 11am. A funeral service will follow in the church chapel at 11am, with Pastor Erich Christman officiating. Burial will follow at the Archbold Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the St. John Christian Church in Archbold or the Ridgeville Fire Department.

