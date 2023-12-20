Richard Bogosian (1942 – 2023)

(Active In Community Of Wauseon)

Richard Bogosian, born 6 December 1942 in Chicago Illinois passed away peacefully in his home Sunday 17 December 2023.

Rich is survived by his loving wife of 59 1/2 years Barbara, daughter Diana Bogosian Korsog, and his son Mike (Anna) Bogosian. Rich and Barb are the proud grandparents of 10 grandchildren, Tyson (Nisha) Bogosian, Kailey (Scott) Adkins, Elijah (Mackenzie) Bogosian, Jasmine Bogosian Beavers, Koriun Bogosian, Rayah Bogosian, Alexandra Korsog, Jacquelyn Korsog, Samantha (Charles) DeRaedt and Nick Korsog, as well as 7 great-grandchildren.

Rich loved his family as well as the Wauseon community where he was an outstanding husband, father, grandfather, coach, mentor, and friend.

Rich prided himself on being a coach to Di and Mike as well as many of their friends growing up. Rich prioritized games and practice even if he had to jump on the field in a full suit.

Rich was known for always being there to lend a hand and the first to say “Hey! Can I help? What do you need?” to any and everyone. Rich relished in building up his community.

Rich and Barb spent many beautiful years in Sun City, Arizona where they enjoyed growing fruit trees and spending time with their friends at the ball fields, enjoying a nice meal and even checking out a casino.

Rich loved baseball, especially the Chicago Cubs, football as long as it was Ohio State, and restoring antique Corvettes.

Rich enjoyed playing in softball leagues, beating his friends in darts and pool, and always having a smile on his face.

Although he had many hobbies and interests, Rich was most passionate about friendship and the love he had for his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Rich filled every room he entered with love and compassion and he was extremely proud of his wife, children, and grandchildren in all their wonderful lives and journeys.

He always taught his children and grandchildren to love their family, have integrity, and live a full and honest life.

His legacy lives on as he is met in heaven by his mother and father, his oldest son, and friends he has missed over the years.

The family will receive guests on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 from 4-8:00 p.m. at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St. His Funeral Service will be in the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 21, 2023 with Rev. Todd Dominique officiating. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

