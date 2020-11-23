Authorities Investigating Weekend Home Invasion In Hicksville

On November 22nd, 2020, at approximately 1:30 am, Defiance County Communications received a 911 call reporting an armed home invasion that had just occurred in the village. Officers of the Hicksville Police Department responded to learn two men had entered a home brandishing a firearm. Money and other items were taken from the home.

The suspects fled prior to police arrival taking a vehicle belonging to the homeowners. This vehicle was later located unoccupied a short distance from the crime scene. The Defiance County Sheriff’’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted at the scene.

Officers believe the home was intentionally targeted and ask anyone with any tips or information about the incident to please contact the Hicksville Police Department at 419-542—6661. ’