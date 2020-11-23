Sophia McBride (2020)

Sophia Marie McBride, 3 months, peacefully passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at ProMedica Toledo Children’s Hospital, Toledo, Ohio. Sophia was born August 13, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Despite her short time on earth, she was deeply loved and brought great joy to her family.

Sophia is survived by her mother, Mackenzie McBride; father, Juan Alvarez; twin sister, Alia Jean McBride; maternal grandparents, Neil (Vicki) McBride and Becky (Adam) Bacon; great-grandmother, Annie Engel; two aunts, Sabrina McBride and Korri McBride; two cousins, Gabriella and Averyana Alcantar.

Private family services will be held for Sophia Marie McBride. Interment will take place in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan. Arrangements by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

The family asks those remembering Sophia to make memorial contributions to the Ronald McDonald House, 3883 Monroe Street, Toledo, Ohio 43606.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com