Barbara Bingham (1938-2022)

Barbara F. Bingham, age 83, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and Pastor Ben Sheaffer on April 19, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Toledo.

Barb was a lifelong resident of Washington Street in Wauseon.

Barb was born on June 16, 1938, to the late Earl and Vera (Doriot) McKeever in Wauseon. Barb graduated from Wauseon High School.

On November 13, 1960, Barb married Ernie Bingham, and he survives. Barb loved to play cards, crochet, and putting together puzzles.

She also enjoyed the lake, planting flowers and gardening, and bird watching. She was a devoted and lifelong member of Wauseon’s Church of the Master, where she loved to play piano and organ.

Surviving Barb is her husband, Ernie; son, Todd (Ruth) Bingham of Wauseon; daughter, Lisa (Jim) Vetter of Deer Park, TX; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lori Coopman; and grandson, Chad Reynolds.

Visitation for Barb will take place on Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon from 1pm-2pm. A memorial service will follow visitation at 2pm at the funeral home. Pastor Ben Sheaffer will officiate. Inurnment will follow at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to The Church of the Master.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored to serve the Bingham family.