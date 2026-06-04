Norman E. Balbontin, Jr. (1937 – 2026)

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Norman E. Balbontin, Jr., age 88, of Bryan, OH passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

Norm worked as a plant manager for Precision Machining & Fabrication in San Jose, CA for 39 years prior to his retirement. Later he worked for Wilson Auction & Realty helping with auctions and detailing cars. Norm was a member of Life Changing Church in Edgerton and active with their men’s group.

He enjoyed car shows, all kinds of racing and was an avid fan of the San Francisco 49ers and Ohio State Buckeyes. Norman E. Balbontin, Jr. was born on Nov. 29, 1937, in San Francisco, CA, the son of Norman E. and Florence (Morris) Balbontin, Sr.

Norm married Patricia R. (Ayres) Lovejoy on Dec. 13, 1986 in San Jose, CA, and she survives. Norm is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Jeff (Lisa) Whitman, of Bryan, Chris (Jenny) Whitman, of Hicksville, Mike (Sherry) Hartman, of Butler, IN, Scott Hartman, of Auburn, IN, Shelley (Brent Wilson) Whitman, of Edgerton and Jackie (Troy) Shutt, of Auburn and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepson, David Lovejoy; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary (Tom) Whitman and brother-in-law, Larry Hartman.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 29, 2026 from 4 to 6 p.m. with a celebration of Norm’s life beginning at 6 p.m. at Life Changing Church in Edgerton with Pastor Rick Stiver officiating.

Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH has been entrusted with his arrangements. Those wishing to give a memorial contribution are asked to consider donations to Life Changing Church. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.