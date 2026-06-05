Diane (Hazlet) Gideon (1947 – 2026)

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It is with great sadness that the family of Diane (Hazlet) Gideon announces her passing on May 31, 2026, after a strong battle with cancer at the home of her special companion, Roger Bohn, in Mt. Pulaski, Ill.

Diane was born May 3, 1947, in Decatur, Ill., along with her twin sister Linda, to Lyle Hazlet and Connie (Dixon) Hazlet.

Diane was the mother to her daughter Regina (Troy Duncan) Faunce of Fayette, Ohio, and her son John (Leah Payne) Gideon of Montpelier, Ohio.

Diane was blessed with a bonus son, Micah Bohn, and bonus daughter, Sheena Shehorn.

Diane loved her grandkids Bryce Roberts and Connie Roberts, both from Ohio. Diane was blessed with bonus grandkids Deacan Vinyard and Mileena Shull from Mt. Pulaski, Ill.

Diane loved being a Gigi to her great-grandsons, Emerson Robers, Abram Roberts, Emmett O’Donly and Corbin Roberts, living in Ohio.

Diane was preceded in death by her father Lyle (Carole) Hazlet, her mother Constance (Stan) McMillan, twin sister Linda (John) Kreischer, and family pet Sandy.

The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life so that her family and friends can share in all the wonderful memories. It will be held at the American Legion in Mt. Pulaski, Ill., from 1 to 3 p.m.

“Goodbyes are not forever; are not the end it simply means I’ll miss you until we meet again.”