Barbara Cleland (1929-2022)

Barbara L. Cleland, 93, of Hicksville, Ohio peacefully passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Vancrest of Hicksville, with her family by her side.

She was a beloved mother, wife, sister, aunt, grandma, great-grandma, great-great-grandma, and friend to many.

Barb was born June 12, 1929, in Antwerp, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harry and Leverne (Peffley) Reeb.

She was a 1947 graduate of Antwerp High School. Barb married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Cleland on December 31, 1949, and he preceded her in death on January 23, 2009.

Barb and Bob had three children, Michael (Kay) Cleland of The Plains, Ohio, Julie Cleland of Hicksville, and Laura Szabo of Hicksville, Ohio; six grandchildren, Jenny (Jim) Gamble, Kristen (Drew) Leslie, Jeremy (Kelly) Van Horn, Carrie (Greg) Miller, Betsy Cleland, and Katie (Boone) Troyer; 13 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; several nieces.

Barb worked for Hicksville State Bank for 21 years. She was a member of the Hicksville Historical Society, Order of the Easter Star Bryan Chapter #248, Ohio Genealogical Society Paulding County Chapter, Defiance County Humane Society and volunteered at the Huber Opera House.

Barb was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Hicksville, Ohio, where she played the piano for services for many years.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; sister, Wilma Mumy; two sons-in-law, Frank Szabo and Ron Carwile.

Visitation for Barb will be held Friday, July 22, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville, Ohio. A celebration of Barb’s life will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Celebrant, Patricia Peter officiating. Interment will follow in Lost Creek Cemetery, Hicksville, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Defiance County Humane Society, in honor of Barb’s love of animals.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com