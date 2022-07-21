Lyons Woman Sentenced On Drug Charges & Illegal Use Of WIC Benefits

Facebook

A Lyons, Ohio woman was sentenced on July 19, 2022, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to The Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Jessica Burgermeister, 45, previously pleaded guilty to Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Dangerous Drug for Sale, and Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits. She possessed Alprazolam (Xanax), was transporting Gabapentin to sell, and she possessed another’s Supplemental Nutritional Assistant Program card.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Burgermeister to 3 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:00 pm. to 6:00 am. curfew, successfully complete the Fulton County Drug Court Program, complete a dual diagnosis assessment with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and successfully complete any recommended treatment, and successfully complete treatment with Serenity Haven and any recommended aftercare.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Burgermeister spending 6-18 months in prison for Possession of Drugs, 6-12 months in prison for Possession of a Dangerous Drug for Sale, and 6-12 months in prison for Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits.