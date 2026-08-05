Barbara G. Myers (1949 – 2026)

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(Belonged To American Legion Auxiliary)

Barbara G. Myers, age 77, of Liberty Center, Ohio, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully in her home with family at her bedside, Saturday afternoon, Aug. 1, 2026.

Barbara was born on June 19, 1949, in McComb, Ohio to Howard and Mary Mae (Slatts) Wilhelm. Barbara was a graduate of Bowling Green High School and devoted her life to raising three girls. Barbara’s presence touched the lives of all who knew her, leaving a legacy of love and devotion to her family.

When the girls were growing up, Barbara volunteered as a Brownie Troop Leader. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary #232, where she built lasting friendships. She found solace and happiness in nature, with a particular passion for flower and vegetable gardening.

Her green thumb was evident in the gardens that surrounded her home, spaces that provided comfort to her family and visitors alike. She delighted in the beauty of nature, especially watching hummingbirds dart gracefully among the blooms—a simple pleasure that brought her peace and joy. When she wasn’t tending to her gardens, you could find Barbara out and about finding treasures antiquing.

Barbara embodied the spirit of compassion, generosity and strength. Her life was richly blessed by the partnership of her husband, Michael, whom she married on November 18, 1972.

She is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Trish (Jeff) Jeffers, Michelle Kitchen, and April (Jade) Shank; her grandchildren, Jenna Jeffers (Andrew Stolaruk), Hanna Jeffers (Michael Keller), Michaela Jeffers, Collin Kitchen, Blaine Kitchen, Lydia (Dalton) Reer, Haley Shank, Carter Shank and Cole Shank; great-grandson, Sullivan Keller, with another great-granddaughter on the way. Barbara was also a beloved sister to Robert (Judy) Wilhelm, Tricia (Steve) Reynolds, Bruce Wilhelm (Deborah Boyce), Joyce Wilhelm, and Sharon Wilhelm; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Mary Wilhelm; and her siblings, Marlene Gustwiller, Lester Wilhelm, Roy Wilhelm, and Ron Wilhelm.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, Aug. 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Grand Rapids.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the American Cancer Society.