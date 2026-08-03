Donna J. “Susie” Day (1947 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(Swanton Resident; Had A Passion For Horses)

Donna “Susie” Jean Day, age 79, of Swanton, peacefully passed away under hospice care at Swanton Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center on Friday afternoon, July 31, 2026. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on Jan. 1, 1947.

A graduate of Whitmer High School, Susie devoted much of her life to caring for others, most especially her father, whom she lovingly cared for until his passing. Her greatest passion, however, was horses.

She found immense joy in raising, breeding and training them, and at one point she and her family cared for a remarkable herd of 28 horses. Whether working in the barn or spending time outdoors, Susie found fulfillment in the simple pleasures of country life.

She also treasured the time spent canning alongside her sister, Marsha, creating memories that lasted a lifetime. In her later years, she enjoyed relaxing with crossword puzzles, always appreciating a good challenge. Susie was a faithful member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Napoleon.

She is survived by her nephews, Daniel (Dawn) Gurzynski, Don (Sheryl) Gurzynski, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Gurzynski and Joe (Michelle) Gurzynski Jr.; brother-in-law, Joseph D. Gurzynski; as well as many great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews, extended family members and dear friends who will cherish her memory.

In addition to her parents, Donald and Helen (Cline) Day, Susie was preceded in death by her sisters, Rebecca Day and Marsha J. Gurzynski, who passed away on Jan. 10, 2021.

In accordance with Susie’s wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109 in Delta.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.