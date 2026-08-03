Maria H. “Mary” Hamrick (1954 – 2026)

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(Retired From Huntington Bank In Archbold)

Maria H. “Mary” Hamrick, age 71, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 12:05 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2026, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio.

Mary was a banker at Huntington Bank in Archbold for 26 years prior to her retirement.

She was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233 and attended New Hope Community Church in Bryan. She enjoyed latch-hooking, watching hummingbirds and time with her family.

Mary was born on Nov. 5, 1954, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of Justino Colon Martinez and Guadalupe Maria (Arellano) Martinez. She married Roger L. Hamrick on April 13, 1973, in Stryker, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on April 28, 2015.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Marie (Shawn) Taylor, of Stryker; one granddaughter, Tiera (Jordan) Clark, of Ney; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Clark and Kye Clark; brothers, Justin (Irma) Martinez, of Edmond, Oklahoma; Juan Martinez, Jamie Martinez and Timothy Martinez, all of Defiance; and Michael (Sheila) Tapia, of Bedford, Virginia; sisters, Dora Lee, of Defiance; Diane (Jeff) Woods, of Jacksonville, Florida; and Crystal Martinez, of Napoleon, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Frankie Martinez, and 10 infant grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, with Pastor David Nicholls officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to CHP Hospice, Defiance, Ohio. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.