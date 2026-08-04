Doris M. Cindle (1937 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(Montpelier Resident; Longtime Nurse)

Doris Marie Cindle, 88, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on July 31, 2026, surrounded by family at her home. She was born on Aug. 11, 1937, in Toledo, Ohio, to Walter W. and Pauline (Harberson) Vogelbacher.

Doris was a 1972 graduate of Bedford High School in Lambertville, Michigan. She attended Owens Community College and received her Registered Nursing degree in 1974. Doris worked as a nurse until retiring from the nursing profession after being involved in the field for many years.

On June 1, 1960, she married David J. Cindle. He preceded her in death on June 25, 2023.

Doris is survived by her daughter, Peggy (Rick) Garrett of Montpelier; daughter-in-law, Lynette Cindle of Montpelier; grandchildren, Dennis L. Cupp Jr., Jason A. Cupp, Tammy M. Cupp and William H. Cindle Jr.; eight great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Richard (Ursula) Vogelbacher of Hamilton, Ohio, and Joyce (Michael) Rosene of Delta, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David; her son, William H. Cindle and David J. Cindle; and grandson Matthew J. Cindle.

Visitation hours for Doris will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. A funeral service for Doris will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Hibbard officiating. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mountaintop Ministries. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.