George “Brandon” Kachmarik (1986 – 2026)

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(Enjoyed Putting On Firework Displays)

George “Brandon” Kachmarik, age 39, of Liberty Center, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday morning, Aug. 2, 2026.

Born in Toledo on Oct. 20, 1986, Brandon was the beloved son of George H. Kachmarik and Carol (Coventry) Kachmarik, who both survive.

A 2005 graduate of Rossford High School, Brandon built a career in warehousing and logistics.

He served as a warehouse manager with Argo-Hytos in Bowling Green for several years before recently joining the team at Tencom Ltd. in Holland, Ohio. Brandon was known for his strong work ethic and took great pride in every job he did.

Brandon had a deep appreciation for country living and was looking forward to one day having a home in the country complete with a flock of chickens.

He enjoyed attending air shows alongside his father, designing and putting on fireworks displays with his niece and nephews, and spending time outdoors.

Above all else, Brandon cherished every moment with his son, Everson. Whether they were playing with dinosaurs, trucks or simply sharing time together, being a father brought him his greatest joy.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving parents, George and Carol Kachmarik of Liberty Center; his beloved son, Everson George Kachmarik; sister, Stephanie (White) Prater of Rossford; fiancée, Cambry Brubaker; nephews, Dillon, Wyatt, Donavan and Elijah; niece, Aria; and many extended family members and dear friends whose lives were touched by his kindness and friendship.

Friends and family may gather for a time of visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.