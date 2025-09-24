Barbara Guess (1945 – 2025)

(Former Village Of Swanton Finance Director)

Barbara A. Guess, age 79, of Swanton, Ohio, known for her remarkable strength and unwavering kindness, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, September 19, 2025, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo, surrounded by her loving sons, Ron and Mike Rieneckert.

Born on December 21, 1945, in Brecksville, Ohio, to Howard and Louise Haynes, Barb lived a life filled with passion for her family, career, and interests that defined her vibrant spirit.

A 1963 graduate of Broadview Heights High School, Barb’s professional journey led her to serve as the treasurer of the Swanton Local School District and later as finance director for the Village of Swanton, earning respect and admiration from her colleagues and the broader community.

Barb’s true joy came from her family. She is survived by her children, Ron (Andrea) Rieneckert and Mike (Sara) Rieneckert, who fondly remember the laughter and love they shared with her. Her cherished grandchildren, Max and Lydia, were a source of immense pride, and she delighted in sharing her life with them, creating countless treasured memories.

Additionally, Barb is survived by a wonderful extended family, filled with stepsiblings, stepchildren, and step-grandchildren from her marriage to Charles Guess, all of whom she loved as her own.

Barb’s strength, kindness, and humor will remain in the hearts of all who knew her, leaving a legacy of love that will be felt for generations to come.

A passionate gardener and traveler, she found joy in nurturing her plants and exploring new places. A devoted Cleveland sports fan, she always enthusiastically supported her teams.

Besides her beloved husband, Charles Guess, Barb was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Howard “Bud” Haynes; and her sister, Margaret “Peg” Tallant. Each of these relationships helped shape the woman she became and the love she shared.

A celebration of life will be held at the EJ Ritter Event Hall in Swanton on Saturday, October 4th, in an open-house style from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In keeping with her wishes, she will be cremated.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in her memory to the Toledo Humane Society. Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home ~ 419.826.2631 www.weigelfuneralhomes.com