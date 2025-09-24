Terry Calvin (1948 – 2025)

(Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Terry L. Calvin, age 77, of Defiance, passed away Tuesday morning, September 23, 2025 at his home.

Terry was a purchasing agent for NEMCO Foods in Hicksville for 24 years. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Defiance and a life member of the Defiance Eagles. He enjoyed golfing in his free time.

Terry L. Calvin was born September 4, 1948, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of David E. and Lamoille I. (Richter) Calvin. He graduated from Bryan High School. On June 29, 1974, he married Mary C. Wichman in Defiance, and she survives.

Terry is also survived by his daughter, Kellie (Gene) Cole, of Maumee; grandchildren, Linus and Freddie; sister, Sharon Patten, of Bryan and brothers, Larry (Maggie) Calvin, of Harbor City, CA, Dean (Julie) Calvin, of Findlay and Don Calvin, of Bryan. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gary Calvin.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH. A celebration of Terry’s life will be held on Wednesday, October 1, 2025 at 11:00 am in the funeral home with Pastor Dean Calvin officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Home Care and Hospice. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.