Barbara Hancock (1951-2021)

Barbara J. Hancock, 69 years, of Bryan passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center- Bryan Hospital, in the Emergency Room. Barbara was born July 10, 1951 in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of the late William O. and Editha B. (Schroeder) Williams.

She was a 1969 graduate of Bryan High School. Barbara married William H. Hancock on September 8, 1972 in Bryan, Ohio and he preceded her in death on September 19, 1976. She worked at Orchard Hills Flower Shop and later at the Kindler’s Flower Shop in Montpelier.

Barbara was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church Bryan. She loved cooking and making her homemade noodles. She especially cherished her time spent with her family.

Surviving is her daughter, Mandy (Matt) Slabaugh of Montpelier; two grandchildren, Trinity, and Wyatt Slabaugh; two brothers, Thomas Williams of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and William O. (Cathy) Williams III of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and husband, William H. Hancock.

Due to the pandemic, the family will hold private family services at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Mary Beth Smith-Gunn officiating. Interment will take place in Evansport Cemetery, Evansport.

The family asks those remembering Barbara to make memorial contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church.

