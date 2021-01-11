Leo Cupp (1935-2021)

Leo Henry Cupp, 85 years, of West Unity passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at The Laurels of Defiance, Defiance. Leo was born March 23, 1935 in Defiance, Ohio, the son of the late Harry and Reba Hilda (Wolf) Cupp.

He married Carol Ann Vedder on May 15, 1965 in Elyria, Ohio and she survives. Leo drove semi-truck for Bryan Truck Lines and several other trucking firms for 41 years and retired in 2002. Leo was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing for rainbow trout.

Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Carol Ann Cupp of West Unity; daughter, Cheryl E. (Jack) Pinette of West Unity; four grandchildren, Heather McCarley, Cole McCarley, Amanda Pinette of Bryan and Tasha (Jeremy) Jarman of Kendallville, Indiana; four great-grandchildren, Khloe, Daneelyn. Liam and Domonic; one great-great-granddaughter, Marley; sister, Marilyn (Kenneth) Sleesman of Edgerton, Ohio and brother, Ron Cupp of Defiance.

Leo was preceded in death by parents; daughter, Cheryl McCarley and brother, James Cupp.

Funeral Services for Leo Henry Cupp will be held Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at West Unity Church of Christ, 1205 W. Jackson Street, West Unity, with Pastor Bruce Goosman officiating. Interment will take place at Floral Grove Cemetery, Due to the ongoing pandemic, those attending services need to wear a mask and observe social distancing.

Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity, Ohio. The family asks those remembering Leo to make memorial contributions to West Unity Church of Christ, 1205 West Jackson Street, West Unity 43570.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com