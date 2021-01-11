Wilfred Brinkman, Sr. (1934-2021)

Wilfred J. Brinkman, Sr., age 86, of Liberty Center, Ohio passed away peacefully on January 8, 2021. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Wilfred was born on December 25, 1934 to Ray and Edna (Burkholder) Brinkman in Wauseon, Ohio. In 1952, he joined the United State Army and served through 1956. On June 27, 1955, he married his love, Emma Geraldine (LaLone).

He is survived by his wife, Emma; and six children, Rose Hutchinson, Kay Brown, Sharon Bigley (James), Cindy Riegsecker (Rick), Wilfred J. Brinkman, Jr., and Kathy Cole (Tom); 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Lou Trejo; and three nephews and one niece.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Edna; brother, Jim Brinkman; son-in-law, Joe Brown; and granddaughters, Lakeisha and Sonya Brown.

Wilfred was a truck driver for 50 years. He loved watching football, especially The Ohio State Buckeyes, loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He liked to stay busy and didn’t like idle time.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all services will be private with interment at Wauseon Union Cemetery where military honors will be accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard. Celebrant Adam Grisier will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

