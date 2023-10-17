(Resident Of Swanton)

Barbara Lane, age 79, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo on Oct. 10, 2023, following a recent diagnosis of cancer.

Barb was born the fifth of eight children to the late Cecil and Clara Bell Mock of Swanton, Ohio. Barbara married Charles Lane on March 21, 1987.

Having always been part of a large extended family, her greatest joy was spending time with family. Barb also enjoyed spending time at the cottage on Nettle Lake, wintering the last several years in Florida, and many hobbies including playing piano and other musical instruments. She had also recently taken up playing pickleball with friends.

Barbara is survived by husband, Charles Lane; her son, Kyle Arnold; stepchildren, Karen Lane and Steven Lane; granddaughters, Kimberly, Autumn and Brittni; and several great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by siblings, Larry (Judy) Mock, Edith (Robert) Eberly and Shirley Ross, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Teresa Kae Arnold; stepson, Kevin Lane; and siblings, Mary Lou Bressler, Betty Trowbridge, Jerry Mock and Kathryn VanSkyock.

A Memorial Service will be held at Wilkins United Methodist Church, 2310 N. Wilkins Road, Swanton, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.