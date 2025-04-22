Barbara Mann (1947 – 2025)

(Member Of St. Caspar Catholic Church)

Barbara Ann Mann, age 77, of Delta, loving mother, grandmother and sister, passed away Monday evening April 21, 2025 at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon.

She was born in Detroit Michigan on August 16, 1947 to the late Frederick Leland Linehan and Marian Marcella (Klein) Linehan.

After graduating from Wauseon High School, Barbara attended college and later served as a beautician for several years.

Before retiring, she was a support professional with the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities for nearly 20 years. Barbara’s love of animals led her to nourish and give homes to many strays needing a good home.

She was a proud member of St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon; where Barbara founded and taught an inclusive religious education class for developmentally disabled adults. In her spare time she enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters and playing a good card game of solitaire.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael (Jamie) Morris of Delta; brother, James (Sue) Stoll of Florida and grandchildren, Leigh and Marcella Morris.

A Memorial Mass for Barbara will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave, Wauseon, Ohio 43567 with the family receiving friends at the church from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM. Father Todd Dominique will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be offered to the Fulton County Humane Society, 22450 Co Rd F, Archbold, Ohio 43502 in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Hwy 109 in Delta. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.