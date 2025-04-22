Dennis Stevenson (1956 – 2025)

(Enjoyed Hunting, Fishing, And Model Boats)

Dennis M. Stevenson, 69, of Maumee passed away on April 14, 2025 at his home in Maumee. He was born on January 23, 1956 in Toledo, to Eugene M. and Joan V. (Palen) Stevenson.

Dennis attended Springfield High School in Holland, Ohio and was a member of the UAW union. For over 30 years he worked for Net Form in Maumee.

Dennis enjoyed the outdoors in hunting and fishing. He also liked to build model boats and cars and race remote controlled cars.

Dennis is survived by his sister Karen (Robert) Wurm of Montpelier, nephew Cris (Abby) Wurm of Montpelier and great nephew Gavin Wurm of Montpelier. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private graveside service with Pastor Tawee Layraman will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Those wishing to do a donation in memory of Dennis may do so to the Montpelier Senior Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com