Barbara Stewart (1956 – 2024)

Barbara Jean Stewart, age 68, of Tedrow, passed away Saturday morning, May 4, 2024 at Toledo Hospital.

Prior to her retirement in 2008 she had worked for the former Johnson Controls in Wauseon. Before that, she was the Resident Director of the former Mennoheim Respite Care in Goshen, Indiana.

Barbara was born in Wauseon on February 5, 1956, the daughter of Raymond and Evelyn (Merillat) Fenton.

On June 22, 1991, she married Tom Stewart, who survives. Tom and Barbara both came from families where they were each the third of eight children, and both had five brothers and two sisters.

She was a member of the Tedrow Mennonite Church. She was also the Treasurer for the Wauseon FISH Pantry, and loved going to Little Eden Camp where she enjoyed fishing.

She also enjoyed gardening, doing crossword puzzles, and she adored her nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Surviving, besides her husband, Tom, is a stepson, Jonathan (Micki) Stewart of Lemoyne, Ohio; stepdaughter, Jessica (Ben) Anaya of Cape May Courthouse, NJ; step-grandchildren, Brendyn, and Alexa; step-great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Thomas. She is also survived by siblings, Robert Fenton of Delta, Max Fenton of Wauseon, Sandra Lemley of Delta, Thomas Fenton of Wauseon, David (Pam) Fenton of Wauseon, Lori (Larry) Rice of Wauseon, Bill Fenton of Wauseon; and beloved nieces and nephews, Amy, Mark, Bradley, Shannon, Leah, Koelton, William, Johnny, David and Courtney, and great-nieces and nephews, Emmy, Madison, Cameron, Hunter, Alex, Emma, Peyton, Eva, and Oakley. She was preceded in death by both parents and step-grandson, Tyler James.

Visitation for Barbara will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Friday, May 10, 2024, in the Fellowship Hall of the Tedrow Mennonite Church. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 11, 2024, also at the church, with Pastor Doug King, officiating.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Wauseon FISH Pantry or Little Eden Camp.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.