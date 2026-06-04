Shirley Schrock (1933 – 2026)

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Shirley Schrock, age 92, of Stryker, passed away on June 2, 2026, at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice.

Shirley worked for Sauder’s in Archbold in the auxiliary for many years.

Shirley was born on Sept. 9, 1933, in Portage County, to the late Noah and Beulah (Christner) Schrock.

She graduated from Streetsboro High School.

Shirley loved flowers and gardening.

Shirley is survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Berneda Graber Wyse, Freida Miller, and Jancie Prowant.

A private service for Shirley will take place at a later date. Those wanting to make a memorial contribution in Shirley’s memory are asked to consider CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Schrock family.