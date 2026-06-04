Gene F. Owens (1963 – 2026)

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Gene F. Owens, age 63, of Fremont, IN passed away suddenly at his mother’s home on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. Gene retired from Precision Technologies in Angola as a quality control manager.

He loved animals, being outdoors and group gaming.

Gene was born on May 11, 1963, in Toledo, OH, the son of Floyd W. and Earlene J. (Seegert) Owens, Sr.

He graduated from Edon Northwest High School in 1982. Gene is also survived by mother, Earlene Owens; brothers, Floyd Owens, Jr. and Michael Owens and sister, Robin Dennie.

He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd W. Owens, Sr. and brother, Earl Owens. There are no services planned at this time.

Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH has been entrusted with his arrangements. Those wishing to give a memorial contribution are asked to consider the Williams County Humane Society. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.