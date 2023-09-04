Dale DeVlaminck (1960 -2023)

(Belonged To Bryan Sons Of American Legion)

Dale J. DeVlaminck, age 62, of Butler, Indiana, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne following an extended illness.

Mr. DeVlaminck had been a member of the Bryan Sons of the American Legion Squadron and enjoyed fishing.

Dale J. DeVlaminck was born on September 10, 1960, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of Richard H. and Betty Jean (Strouse) DeVlaminck.

He married Debra A. Thacker on September 27, 2005 in Reading, Michigan and she survives.

Dale is also survived by his sons, Josh DeVlaminck, of Edgerton and Jami DeVlaminck, of Fort Wayne; two grandsons, Eldon and Micha; a special niece, Ava; sisters, Karen (Robert) Robison, of Pioneer, Ohio and Tammy Gressett, of Butler; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Danny DeVlaminck, Donald DeVlaminck and Tracy Moog; and one sister, Judy Geiger.

Honoring Dale’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services held. Krill Funeral Service, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton has been entrusted with his services.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.